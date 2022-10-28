Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.