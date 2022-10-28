Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
