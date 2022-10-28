Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $869.74 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00044205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $869.74 million and approximately $111.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,485,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.99363326 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $125,726,103.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

