Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics accounts for about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 9.1 %

AZYO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 75.15% and a negative return on equity of 525.81%. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

