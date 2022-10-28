B. Riley Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $23.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

