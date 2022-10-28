B. Riley Cuts Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $11.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 128.22% from the company’s previous close.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 598,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after acquiring an additional 410,414 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

