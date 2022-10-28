B. Riley Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $30.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $6,170,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

