Badger DAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.91 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00016978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.92 or 0.30899523 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.