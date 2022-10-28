Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.07

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.07 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 179.02 ($2.16). Bango shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.25), with a volume of 45,857 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Bango in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Bango Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £138.83 million and a PE ratio of 18,600.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.02.

About Bango

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

