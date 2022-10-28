Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.96

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.96 and traded as low as C$124.08. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$126.07, with a volume of 3,786,244 shares.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$86.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.94.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.1765275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

