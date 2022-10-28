Bank OZK Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 261,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968,363. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

