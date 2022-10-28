Bank OZK Purchases 536 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank OZK boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

EMR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,954. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

