Bank OZK Sells 124 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

