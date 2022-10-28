Bank OZK Sells 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank OZK decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.04 on Friday, reaching $470.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,780. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

