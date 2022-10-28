Barclays Boosts KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $27.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 143.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $11.11 on Friday. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in KE by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.