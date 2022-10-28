Barclays Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $313.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $26.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,902. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

