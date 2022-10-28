Barclays Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $25.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LI. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Li Auto stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 112,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Li Auto by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after buying an additional 788,169 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

