Barclays Increases ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 280

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASAZY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 126,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.