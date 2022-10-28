Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $255.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.08.

NYSE:CB traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

