Barclays Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target to €5.30

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $30,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

