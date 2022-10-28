Barclays Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

