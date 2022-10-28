Barclays Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $13.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.
BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.37.
Bilibili Stock Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
