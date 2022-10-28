Barclays Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $13.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.37.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.