Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Basf Stock Up 1.1 %

BAS stock opened at €46.01 ($46.95) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

