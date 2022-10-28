Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,806 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.36. 18,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,959. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

