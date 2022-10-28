Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

FTEC stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 4,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,396. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.95.

