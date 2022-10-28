Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 4.0 %

AMT stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.54. 39,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,651. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.21.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

