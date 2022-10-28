Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.56. 59,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,998. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

