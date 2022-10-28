Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.74% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775,451 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,209,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 663,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,884,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20.

