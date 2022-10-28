Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

