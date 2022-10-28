Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 8,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $20.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.