Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Raised to €87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €86.00 ($87.76) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BDRFY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

