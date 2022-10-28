Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,273.00.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Bellway has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

