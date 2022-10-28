Berenberg Bank Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 155

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.63.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $180.75. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

