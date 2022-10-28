Berenberg Bank Trims Hiscox (LON:HSX) Target Price to GBX 990

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.63) to GBX 990 ($11.96) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.86 ($12.31).
Hiscox Price Performance
LON:HSX opened at GBX 891.40 ($10.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 893.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 913.88.
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
