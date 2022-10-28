Berenberg Bank Trims Hiscox (LON:HSX) Target Price to GBX 990

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($12.63) to GBX 990 ($11.96) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.86 ($12.31).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 891.40 ($10.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 893.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 913.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

