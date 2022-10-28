Biconomy Hits Market Capitalization of $85.66 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $85.66 million and $5.78 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001973 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

