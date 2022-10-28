BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 906.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.