BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

BMRN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 52,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,554. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.