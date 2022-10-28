Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,253,154 shares of company stock worth $85,377,484. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.