Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Price Performance

BCRHF stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

