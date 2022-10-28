Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Price Performance
BCRHF stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
