BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 3,227 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $139.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

