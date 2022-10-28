BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $1.01 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.02 and its 200 day moving average is $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

