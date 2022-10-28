BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $268,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $53,756,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 661.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 378,226 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

