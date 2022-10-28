BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Freshpet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $58.86 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

