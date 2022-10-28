BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 200,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

