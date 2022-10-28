Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $333.00 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $333.00 million and approximately $136,023.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

