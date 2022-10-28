Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.71. 128,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,776. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.05.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

