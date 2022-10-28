BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.70. 4,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,033. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after acquiring an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.