Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$37.70 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.08.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

