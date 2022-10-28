Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $312.00 to $412.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.79.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $379.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.39 and a 200-day moving average of $346.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 177.13 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $547.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,464. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

