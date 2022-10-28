Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $26.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

