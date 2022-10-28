Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.46.
NYSE BYD opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
