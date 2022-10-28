Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

